Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Protest


3/6/2024 3:28:52 AM

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse a protest by students near the Colombo University, Tuesday.

A tense situation arose when the students attempted to push their way past the Police.

Riot Police pushed the students back before water and tear gas were fired to disperse them. (Colombo Gazette)

