Railway Employees Suspended For Assaulting Foreigners

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) At least three railway employees have been suspended for assaulting two foreigners who they accused of entering the wrong compartments.
A video shared on social media showed the employees dragging the two foreigners out of the train at the Nawalapitiya Railway Station and assaulting them.
The railway employees can also be heard verbally abusing the foreigners.
An investigation into the incident is currently underway. (Colombo Gazette)
