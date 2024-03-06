Legends Trophy To Kick Off With A Clash Between Yuvraj And Harbhajan In Kandy

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The Legends Cricket Trophy is around the corner, and as the first match of the new 90-ball tournament nears, we are all set to see the clash of the titans with two of India's cricketing greats-Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh-set to lock horns in the tournament opener, starting March 8 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, the captain and icon player of the New York Superstar Strikers, will lead the side comprising the likes of Dan Christian, Isuru Udana, Jerome Taylor, Ricardo Powell, Chamara Kapugedara, Rahul Sharma, and Lahiru Thirimanne, to name a few.

On the other hand, the Dubai Giants, led by captain and icon player Harbhajan Singh, comprise the likes of Shaun Marsh, Richard Levi, Thisara Perera, Fidel Edwards, and Ben Laughlin, amongst others. Both sides look balanced and will be ready to put up a stellar show on the opening day of the exciting tournament.

Speaking ahead of the tournament and commenting on the opening clash between the New York Superstar Strikers and Dubai Giants, Shavain Sharma, Director of the Legends Cricket Trophy, said,“We could not have asked for a more exciting tournament opener in this new format of the Legends Cricket Trophy. Both Harbhajan and Yuvraj are loved across the subcontinent, and they have strong followers in Sri Lanka as well. So, we are expecting a massive turnout for the first game.”

The 90-over games hosted at the iconic Pallakele Stadium in Kandy will see teams deploy five bowlers, each granted three overs to make their mark. Adding to the excitement, a strategic twist emerges as one bowler must step up to deliver four overs by the 60th ball, a decision strategically influenced by both performance and strategy. The intensity amplifies with Power Play rules injecting further excitement, while Strategic Time Outs provide strategic breathing spaces. With precise timing and strategic maneuvers, teams are set to deliver a captivating spectacle for fans worldwide.

The Legend Cricket Trophy recently also roped in MagicWinSports as its title sponsor, a move that will only bolster the tournament and make it more popular.

The first season of the Legend Cricket Trophy, played in the 20-over format, was held in Ghaziabad, India, from March 22 to 30 last year. Indore Knights and Guwahati Avengers were declared joint winners of the inaugural season after the final was washed out.

The first match of the tournament will start at 7:00 PM IST and will be live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.