Security Tightened Around Girls Schools As Big Match Fever Grips Colombo

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Security has been tightened around girls schools as the Big Match fever gripped Colombo and boys began to storm popular girls schools in the city.

A large group of Royalists stormed Musaeus College in Colombo after forcing open the front gates.

Videos circulating on social media showed some boys climbing over the gates and confronting teachers and parents.

The main gate was later forced open and the boys stormed the premises and chanted slogans in support of Royal College.

Similar visuals of Royalists and students and past pupils of other schools entering girls schools are also circulating on social media.

The schools Big Match cricket season is currently underway in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)