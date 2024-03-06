Party Leaders Slam CB Officials Over Pay Hike

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Political party leaders slammed officials of the Central Bank, including the Governor, for increasing the salaries of bank officials at a time when the country is still recovering from an economic crisis.

Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe and senior bank officials were summoned for a party leaders meeting in Parliament on Tuesday.

According to the Parliament communications unit, the Central Bank was told that while it can operate independently it cannot decide on salary increments.

However, the Central Bank informed the party leaders it has the legal right to increase salaries. (Colombo Gazette)