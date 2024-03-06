Eurostat: Eurozone industrial producer prices drop 8.6 percent Year-on-Year in January

(MENAFN) Eurostat unveiled on Tuesday that industrial producer prices in the Eurozone experienced a decline of 8.6 percent year-on-year in January. Similarly, the 27-member European Union witnessed a decrease of 8.4 percent in producer prices over the same period, as reported by the statistical authority of the bloc. Additionally, on a monthly basis, both the euro area and the EU saw a reduction of 0.9 percent in producer prices.



Comparatively, in December 2023, prices in the euro area declined by 0.9 percent, while in the EU, they decreased by 0.8 percent. The data suggests ongoing downward trends in industrial producer prices, reflecting broader economic conditions and market dynamics within the euro area and the wider European Union.



The sustained decrease in producer prices signifies challenges within industrial sectors, potentially indicating factors such as subdued demand, supply chain disruptions, and competitive pressures affecting pricing dynamics. These developments underscore the need for policymakers and businesses to closely monitor and address the underlying factors influencing producer prices to foster sustainable economic growth and stability across the euro area and the European Union.

MENAFN06032024000045015839ID1107941023