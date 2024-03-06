Arab-Brazilian Chamber Joins Expodireto Cotrijal Trade Show

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) participates as an exhibitor of this year's Expodireto Cotrijal , an agribusiness trade show that started on Monday (4) and runs through Friday (8) in Não-Me-Toque, Rio Grande do Sul state. The ABCC uses the exhibition to showcase the Arab market to those interested in exporting to the region, as well as presenting the potentials and demands of North Africa and Middle East states, which are major buyers of Brazilian agribusiness. (Pictured, ABCC commercial executive Filipe Ferraz, R, and diplomat from Iraq.)

Expodireto Cotrijal has 570 exhibitors from various agribusiness sectors

The organization's stand is at the trade show's international pavilion.“There is great potential in the Arab market for agricultural machinery manufacturers,” said ABCC commercial executive Filipe Ferraz, who is at the trade show to connect with companies from this industry and other agribusiness suppliers.“We've already received at the stand the visit of businesspeople interested in doing business with the Arabs ,” he said.

On Tuesday (5) afternoon, ABCC Market Intelligence Marcus Vinícius will present the panel“Brazil & Arab Countries – Business and Investment Opportunities .”

Expodireto Cotrijal is an annual trade show that gathers cooperatives, family farmers, large-, small- and medium-sized food production and agricultural machinery enterprises, a singular feature of the trade show. Last year, visitors from over 60 countries were at Expodireto Cotrijal, which posted USD 7 billion worth of deals. This year, it has 570 exhibitors.

Firas Hassan Hashim Al-Hammadany, chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of Iraq in Brasília, visited the show. On Sunday (3) he participated in the ceremony of the Troféu Brasil Expodireto, which awards companies and individuals that work for the development of the sector.

According to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Services of Brazil, last year Brazil exported USD 19.3 billion to and imported USD 10.6 billion from the Arab countries, a USD 8.6 billion surplus. The 22 Arab countries combined consist of the third largest destination of Brazilian exports, behind only China and the United States. Leading exports to the Arab countries were sugar, poultry, iron ore, maize, and soybean. Find out more on the trade show .

