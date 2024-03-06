Brazil’S Foreign Ministry Presents Exhibit On Women Artists

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil launches on Friday (08), the International Women's Day , an online exhibition featuring photographs of works by women artists . The pieces are part of the art, history and representation collection of the ministry in Brasília and will be included in the exhibition“Women Artists in the Collection of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil.” The photos can be viewed in an album on the ministry's Flickr page. Pictured, the headquarters of Brazil's Foreign Ministry in the Brazilian capital city.

According to a statement released by the ministry, less than 10% of the artworks in the ministry's collection are currently by women. Of the artists and designers in the collection, approximately 20% are women. However, over the past year the ministry sought to emphasize and promote the Brazilian cultural, regional, ethnic, racial and gender diversity of the collection, with support from its Art & History Commission.

The exhibition will seek to expand the visibility of some of the leading works in the collection, celebrate the contribution of women artists, emphasize the relevance of the collection as an instrument for diplomatic representation activities, and encourage an increasing diversification of the collection under the custody of Brazil's Foreign Ministry.“By celebrating the International Women's Day showcasing the contribution of women artists to Brazil's representation around the world, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry reaffirms the priority given to promoting gender equality,” the ministry said.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

Ana de Oliveira/AIG-MRE

