(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Riyadh – The total number of employees in Saudi Arabia's private sector reached 11.1 million in February, up 0.9% from the previous month, according to a Saudi National Labor Observatory report.

Arab News reported that out of the total, 2.3 million were Saudi nationals while 8.8 million were foreign residents .

Moreover, an analysis of the Saudi national workforce shows that while 961,690 employees were females , 1.4 million were males. On the other hand, of the 8.8 million non-Saudi workers, 348,892 were women, while 8.4 million were men.

In November, the Observatory disclosed that the number of Saudis with more than 20 years of experience in the private sector is above 123,000. The developments align with the government project Vision 2030.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

©Fayez Nureldine/AFP

The post Saudi private sector employment up appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .