Number_I: The Rebirth Of J-Pop Royalty As Former King & Prince Trio Unleash Eagerly Awaited Debut EP 'GOAT'

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2024 - The moment fans have been eagerly awaiting has arrived as Sho Hirano, Yuta Jinguji, and Yuta Kishi, collectively known as Number_I, unveil their much-anticipated debut"GOAT (EP)". The 6-song EP includes the title track "GOAT" alongside other remarkable numbers such as "Blow Your Cover," "Is It Me?","Midnight City," "Rain or Shine," and their next focus single"FUJI."



Stream GOAT (EP) here .

Since its release this year, "GOAT" has taken the digital music world by storm, amassing over 14 million streams on Spotify globally and surpassing 10 million views on its music video within just three days, now exceeding 38 million views.



The momentum continues as Number_I prepares to perform at the upcoming inaugural 'to HEROes 1st Super Live' concert at Tokyo Dome from 14 to 17 March 2024. Organized by TOBE, the entertainment agency led by Hideaki Takizawa, this event marks a significant milestone for the group.



With their rapid ascent and unwavering fan support, Number_I is poised to become an unstoppable phenomenon as they captivate and mesmerize audiences across the globe with their music, energy and talent.



For tickets to 'to HEROes 1st Super Live' and more information, visit here .



“GOAT (EP)” is available for streaming here . Watch the 'GOAT' music video here .







