German police arrest Italian football fan for making ‘Hitler salute’

(MENAFN) An Italian football supporter has been apprehended in Germany for making a "Hitler salute," as confirmed by local police on Tuesday. Munich police disclosed in a statement that the 18-year-old individual was detained for displaying the fascist gesture in a restaurant, subsequently fined, and then released. Investigations by the authorities are ongoing to delve further into the incident.



According to reports from the Italian daily La Repubblica, numerous fans of the Lazio football club were observed singing a fascist anthem at Munich's renowned Hofbrauhaus beer hall. In a video shared by the newspaper, the supporters can be seen concluding the song with chants of “Duce! Duce! Duce!” in honor of the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, a historical ally of Hitler, while also appearing to perform fascist salutes.



The occurrence transpired preceding the UEFA Champions League last 16 match between the Italian club and Bayern Munich. Hofbrauhaus, a well-known and frequented beer hall in Munich, holds historical significance as it was where Adolf Hitler delivered a speech in 1920 that marked the founding of the Nazi party.



In Rome, Lazio emerged victorious in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League with a 1-0 win. However, the incident in Munich has drawn attention and concern, highlighting the persistence of extremist ideologies and the importance of combating them in the context of sports and broader societal settings.

