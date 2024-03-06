Oneplus Watch 2 Hits The Market Today: Unveiling Price, Availability, And More

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2024 - The much-anticipated OnePlus Watch 2, the latest iteration of the OnePlus smartwatch series, is now officially on sale in India, Europe, and North America. Launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) on February 26, the OnePlus Watch 2 quickly garnered global attention with its pre-orders opening the same day, leading to unprecedented sales achievements worldwide. Not only has it become the most successful OnePlus product in Europe within two years, but it also achieved a remarkable 176% sales figure of its predecessor, the OnePlus Watch 1. This surge in popularity is attributed to its extraordinary battery life of up to 100 hours thanks to the innovative Dual-Engine Architecture, its premium build and design, alongside the latest Wear OS 4 operating system.





Industry-leading Battery Life Backed by Dual-Engine Architecture



The OnePlus Watch 2 is packed with flagship features, including exceptional battery and charging performance for industry-leading reliability and longevity. It features OnePlus's self-developed Dual-Engine Architecture powered by two different flagship chipsets - the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Wearable Platform, which runs demanding tasks, like running your favorite Google apps, and another BES2700 Efficiency Chipset, which runs RTOS and handles background activity and simple tasks. This optimized approach, enabled by the Wear OS hybrid interface seamlessly managing the transition between chips, means users will experience a smartwatch that effortlessly does it all while extending the time between charges.



With this unique Dual-Engine Architecture and a 500mAh battery, OnePlus Watch 2 can offer up to 100 hours1 of regular use with all functionalities accessible in Smart Mode, or up to 48 hours2 with heavy use. With 7.5W VOOC Fast Charging, the 500mAh battery can be fully charged in 60 minutes . With its 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM configuration, the OnePlus Watch 2 also offers plenty of memory and storage to ensure the watch runs smoothly at all times.



A Personal Fitness and Wellness Coach on Your Wrist



Drawing on its advanced combination of hardware and software, the OnePlus Watch 2 provides meaningful insights that can drive positive change in health and fitness thanks to its ability to collect and analyze comprehensive health data in the OHealth app .





The OnePlus Watch 2 and the OHealth app now also support Health Connect by AndroidTM, which offers a central hub in Android 14 for managing data permissions from multiple health and fitness apps and devices. With user permission, users can more securely sync their health data collected via the watch or the OHealth app with Health Connect-compatible apps.



Fitness features available through the OHealth app include tracking modes for more than 100 sports such as badminton, running, tennis, skiing, and more. Specifically for badminton, the OHealth app on the OnePlus Watch 2 can track data such as swing strength and speed. Using the running tracking mode, wearers can also track data such as ground contact time, ground balance, and VO2 max. OnePlus and Wear OS worked closely to fine-tune these sensor capabilities. Designed for enhanced accuracy in location tracking, the OnePlus Watch 2 features Dual Frequency GPS with the ability to receive L5 GPS signals in addition to the commonly used L1 signals. The use of two separate antennas for each GPS signal further improves the precision and reliability of positioning for wearers.



Building on the OHealth app, the OnePlus Watch 2 also offers detailed sleep tracking analysis – including an all-day sleep record that tracks users' deep sleep, light sleep, REM and awake times, as well as monitoring sleep breathing rate and providing a sleep quality score, sleep snoring risk assessment, and more, it can also monitor stress levels by calculating heart rate variability (HRV).



The Best of Google apps with Wear OS 4



Powered with the latest version of Wear OS, the OnePlus Watch 2 comes with popular Google apps like Maps, Assistant, Wallet, and Calendar, plus support for more third-party apps. Experience new levels of convenience with the new features coming to Google apps, like the launch of transit directions on Google Maps that helps you navigate public transportation effortlessly from your wrist. Plus, manage boarding passes, event tickets, and more directly on your watch with Google Wallet. With Fast Pair, you can quickly connect and set up your OnePlus Watch 2 with your OnePlus phone or other supported Android smartphone. This seamless pairing experience supports features like calling, messaging, media remote control, and more directly from your wrist.



Premium Design with Remarkable Durability



OnePlus Watch 2 shares the same design language with the OnePlus 12 Series. Taking inspiration from the distinctive K-shape design of the OnePlus 12 series, the OnePlus Watch 2 features a round watch face that echoes the series' camera deco, making it the perfect companion for OnePlus 12 series.



The OnePlus Watch 2 features a 2 sapphire crystal cover , making it more scratch-resistant without compromising optical clarity. The watch chassis is made out of stainless steel for added rust and corrosion resistance. Certified to the latest MIL-STD-810H US military standard, the OnePlus Watch 2 is able to withstand tough conditions and environmental stresses, while its IP68 resistant rating and 5ATM water resistance rating ensure excellent performance at the beach, in the desert, or while swimming.



Price and Availability



The OnePlus Watch 2 will be available for purchase in India, Europe, and North America starting from March 4th. It will be offered in two color options, Black Steel and Radiant Steel, and will feature 2GB RAM+32GB ROM storage. The price of the OnePlus Watch 2 is set at ₹24,999 / €329 / $299.99. Warranty plans and after-sales programs are subject to terms and conditions specific to the region of purchase. More retail information can be found on:



Disclaimer:





100 hours of usage time in Smart Mode is based on tests performed by OnePlus in laboratory conditions. Test data is derived from simulations based on the following settings and usage scenarios, actual battery life may vary: Official watch face, AOD off, default health monitoring, 14.2 hours/day Bluetooth connection, 1 hour/day Wi-Fi connection standby, 6.5 hours/day sleep monitoring, 220 times/day raise-to-wake with screen illumination, 130 notifications/day, 20 minutes/day screen use (various applications), 6 times/day incoming call reminder (5s), 5 minutes/day Bluetooth call, 500s/day data sync between phone and watch, 15 minutes/day Bluetooth and headset connection for music (Spotify), 30 minutes/day outdoor running, and 3 times/day alarm.48 hours of battery life with heavy use of OnePlus Watch 2 in Smart Mode is derived from simulations based on the following settings and usage scenarios, actual battery life may vary: third party watch face (with Dual-Engine Architecture turned off), AOD turned on, default health monitoring, 12.2 hours/day Bluetooth connection, 2 hours/day Wi-Fi connection, 6.5 hours/day sleep monitoring, 300 times/day raise-to-wake with screen illumination, receive 180 messages/day, 30 minutes/day screen operation (various applications), 6 times/day incoming call reminder (5s), 5 minutes/day Bluetooth call, 15 minutes/day Google Maps linked navigation, 500s/day data sync between phone and watch, 30 minutes/day Bluetooth headset connection for music (Spotify), 30 minutes/day outdoor running, and 3 times/day alarm.Google, Wear OS by Google, Google Maps, Google Wallet and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.OnePlus Watch 2 only supports connecting with smartphones with Android 8.0 and above, which should also have a GMS version of 23.45.23 and above. iOS and Android (Go edition) devices are not supported.