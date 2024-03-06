Aon Names Rishi Mehra As Head Of India To Accelerate Aon United Strategy

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> MUMBAI, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2024 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced Rishi Mehra as head of India, effective immediately. Mehra will be based in Mumbai and report to Anne Corona, chief executive officer of Asia Pacific at Aon. He will join Aon's Asia Pacific Executive Committee and Global Executive Leadership Team.





Rishi Mehra

Working closely with Jon Pipe, CEO and principal officer of Aon India Insurance Brokers and Nitin Sethi, CEO of Aon Consulting Private Limited, Mehra will bring together the collective capabilities across Risk, Health, Wealth and Talent consulting under a single leadership model, to harness the combined breadth of Aon's expertise and solutions for clients across India.



Mehra will also play a key role in the integration of Global Insurance Brokers during the year. Upon completion, the acquisition will expand Aon's existing capabilities bringing together an integrated team of over 1,000 colleagues across Aon in India.



Corona said: "I am delighted to unite India under Rishi's leadership. His business acumen, combined with his experience as CFO will accelerate our ability to deliver Aon United capabilities to our clients. Rishi will build on the team's success and strengthen collaboration across India to help our clients shape business decisions for the better."



Mehra joined Aon in 2003 holding several senior finance roles across the Asia Pacific region, most recently serving as chief financial officer, Asia and Greater China. Prior to joining Aon, he worked at PepsiCo and PWC in India in consulting and business planning roles. Mehra will begin transitioning to his new role immediately and will be based in Mumbai by mid-2024.



"I am very excited and humbled to lead an extremely talented and driven team in India", said Mehra. "We have so much opportunity ahead of us in a very unique and thriving economy, and I look forward to working with the team to unlock India's growth potential leveraging our Risk Capital and Human Capital capabilities to deliver insights and scalable solutions to help our clients make better decisions to protect and grow their businesses."



Read more about Aon's capabilities in India here .









