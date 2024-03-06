FHA-Food & Beverage Singapore's Largest F&B Trade Show - Returns With An Expected 60,000 Attendees

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) FHA-Food & Beverage will see the launch of its first-ever FHA Ultimate Meat Challenge in 2024!
Singapore's biggest F&B trade show has set its dates for 23-26 April 2024, with an expected attendance of 60,000 and 70 international pavilions from 50 countries. Experience the best of Germany as FHA-Food & Beverage 2024 chosen Country of Honour. FHA-Food & Beverage will see the launch of its first-ever FHA Ultimate Meat Challenge in 2024!
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2024 - FHA-Food & Beverage
, Singapore's biggest food and beverage trade show, has marked the dates of 23-26 April for its 2024 edition
, readying itself to become the ultimate one-stop platform for Asia's F&B professionals and industry leaders.
FHA-Food & Beverage 2023
It will return across four days at the Singapore EXPO, spanning across 65,000 square meters with 70 international pavilions
. It also anticipates the participation of over 1,500 exhibitors from 50 countries and regions
, with expected attendance of 60,000 attendees
.
Germany, The Country of Honour
Germany and Singapore maintain strong bilateral relations, acknowledging each other as pivotal allies in their respective regions, especially with the strategic signing of the Joint Declaration in 2022. The emphasis on sustainability and free trade in the signing reflects a commitment to shared values and goals and the achievement of surpassing one billion euros in German food and drinks exports to Southeast Asian countries, with Singapore as one of the key players, underscores the success of this economic collaboration.
This year, in joint collaboration with The German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, FHA-Food & Beverage has appointed Germany as the Country of Honour
, where 37 exhibitors
will be present within the Germany Pavilion, making it a substantial and historically biggest German participation. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to immerse themselves in activities like the "German Day" presentations, wine-food pairings, and cooking shows.
First-ever Meat Competition at FHA-Food & Beverage
The volume of sales of meat in Singapore is projected to reach 502,400 tonnes[1] in 2026 from 411,100 tonnes in 2021. In response to this growth trend, FHA-Food & Beverage will be launching its inaugural meat competition
, sponsored by the Meat & Livestock Australia, where professional butchers and chefs can come together to challenge their craftsmanship and creative usage of beef and lamb. The competition will take place on the 24th & 25th April
, and it aims to provide consumer education as well as cooking ideas to promote beef and lamb consumption.
Nurturing Creative Spirits of Young Talents and Brewers Alike
Back for a second installment, the FHA Beer Awards 2024
seeks to showcase diversity and creativity of today's brewing scene. Participants will be judged across 10 categories
and winners of each category proceeding to participate in the Best of Show
round.
Also in the second edition is Young Talents Escoffier – Singapore Selection
. This competition serves as a platform for individuals under the age of 25
to showcase their culinary expertise.
For the first time at FHA-Food & Beverage, participants will receive accreditation from a distinguished panel of Michelin chefs in two categories: the Kitchen Category
, featuring renowned chefs such as Emmanuel Stroobant of 2 Michelin Star Saint Pierre, Jeremy Gillon of 1 Michelin Star JAG, and more; and the Service Category
, which includes awarded sommeliers and wine professionals on the judging board.
FHA-Food & Beverage: Ultimate One-Stop Platform
FHA-Food & Beverage 2024 will meet attendees with 12 core segments
. From gastronomic innovations to sustainable practices, these segments provide a comprehensive and enriching experience that caters to the diverse needs and interests of culinary enthusiasts and experts alike.
"We are thrilled to host FHA-Food & Beverage 2024 again in Singapore, Asia's most international F&B event. Over the years, we've witnessed its growth into the foremost international food trade fair, showcasing Singapore's culinary diversity at the heart of the global food expert community. With a 46-year strong track record, FHA remains the key business event for international suppliers to connect with buyers in Asia and beyond, adapting to evolving trends," states Ms. Janice Lee
, Event Director - Food, Hong Kong & Singapore, Informa Markets.
For press kit, kindly refer here:
Singapore Food Statistics 2022
#FHA
