Fitch Ratings upholds Bahrain's credit rating amid financial difficulties

(MENAFN) Fitch Ratings recently announced its decision to maintain Bahrain's credit rating at 'B+' with a stable outlook, highlighting both positive and challenging aspects of the country's economic landscape. While the agency acknowledged Bahrain's efforts to strengthen its financial position, it expressed skepticism regarding the achievement of the planned increase in revenues outlined in the 2024 budget.



In a report released on Tuesday, Fitch emphasized the crucial role played by financial support from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) partners in bolstering Bahrain's economy. This assistance has notably contributed to an uptick in per capita GDP and improvements in various human development indicators within the country. However, the agency also underscored the persistent challenges stemming from weak public finances, significant reliance on oil revenues, and inadequate levels of foreign currency reserves, all of which weigh on Bahrain's credit rating.



Fitch's report pointed to ongoing concerns regarding the pace of reform implementation in Bahrain. While the government is expected to continue its efforts to consolidate public finances, delays in executing necessary reforms are anticipated. The agency forecasted that the government's general budget deficit would remain elevated at 8.2 percent of GDP in both 2024 and 2025, compared to approximately 7.8 percent in 2023.



Overall, Fitch's decision to maintain Bahrain's credit rating reflects a nuanced assessment of the country's economic situation. While acknowledging the positive impacts of external support and ongoing fiscal consolidation efforts, the agency remains cautious due to persisting fiscal challenges and the uncertainty surrounding the implementation of necessary reforms.

