US State Department raises concerns over Israeli obstruction of aid to Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the US State Department stated that Israeli ministers are obstructing the entry of aid shipments into the blockaded Gaza Strip, prompting concerns about the legality of ongoing US aid to Israel.



"Some of the obstacles that we have seen from the Israeli political establishment, you have seen ministers in the Israeli government block the release of flour from the port at Ashdod. You have seen ministers of the Israeli government supporting protests that blocked aid from going in to Karem Shalom," spokesperson Matthew Miller informed journalists, specifically mentioning a significant border crossing between Israel and Gaza.



"All of those things are obstacles coming from ministers inside the Israeli government that we have called out, that we have said are unacceptable, and that we have said should end," he further mentioned.



When questioned about whether this encompasses Israel's previous reluctance to open the Erez border crossing along Gaza's northern border, Miller stated that Secretary of State Antony Blinken was "quite direct and quite frank about the seriousness of the situation on the ground" in a meeting held on Tuesday morning with Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz.



Miller's remarks prompt inquiries regarding a segment of a 1961 statute that prohibits the US from furnishing assistance to any nation "when it is made known to the President that the government of such country prohibits or otherwise restricts, directly or indirectly, the transport or delivery of United States humanitarian assistance.”



Section 620I of the Foreign Assistance Act includes an exception that permits a Leader to maintain assistance if formally determined to be in the United States' national security interests to do so.



A substantial shipment of flour, mentioned by Miller, is currently held up at the port of Ashdod on the directive of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for over a month, as reported by a US-based news website. This shipment was dispatched by Washington.



Certain legislators, including progressive Senator Bernie Sanders, have urged the Biden administration to cease all military aid to Israel, citing what they perceive as a violation of the act.

MENAFN06032024000045015839ID1107940974