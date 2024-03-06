Gold Hits All-Time High Record As Momentum Builds On US Rate Bets

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Washington Post

Gold jumped to an all-time high, as speculation over a Federal Reserve pivot and geopolitical risks underpinned the precious metal's rally.

Bullion rose as much as 1.3% to $2,141.79 an ounce, beating the previous record of $2,135.39 set on December 4 last year.

Gold has added more than $100 in the past five sessions, fueled by a combination of expectations for monetary easing, geopolitical tensions and the risk of a pullback in equity markets. The scale of the recent move has surprised some market watchers, who say it may be partially driven by momentum.

Gold, whose twin drivers are jewellery and investment buying, has now gained about 15 percent in value since the same stage last year.