Doha Hosts GCC Anti-Drug Agencies Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: The 36th meeting of the directors of the anti-drug agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries kicked off in Doha on Tuesday.
Director-General of Drug Enforcement at the Ministry of Interior Staff Colonel Rashid Saree Al Kaabi is chairing the two-day meeting.
The items on the agenda include a number of topics related to boosting joint GCC cooperation and efforts to reach their coveted anti-narcotics goals and the discussion of the participating countries' experiences and plans in this regard.
MENAFN06032024000063011010ID1107940855
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.