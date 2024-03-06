Doha Hosts GCC Anti-Drug Agencies Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The 36th meeting of the directors of the anti-drug agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries kicked off in Doha on Tuesday.

Director-General of Drug Enforcement at the Ministry of Interior Staff Colonel Rashid Saree Al Kaabi is chairing the two-day meeting.

The items on the agenda include a number of topics related to boosting joint GCC cooperation and efforts to reach their coveted anti-narcotics goals and the discussion of the participating countries' experiences and plans in this regard.