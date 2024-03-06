Facebook, Instagram Down Worldwide

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Users of Meta's social media platforms Facebook and Instagram reported login problems worldwide as mentioned on Downdetector website.

Downtecetor graph showing Facebook issues reported by users

The graphs displayed on the website show a sharp increase in login problems among users of both social media platforms.

Facebook users also reported that the website's Messenger platform has also gone down.

Users took to X (formerly Twitter) to post about the difficulties encountered attempting to access the Meta platforms.

Most users have reported that the platforms had logged them out, and refused to log them in upon entering the account's passowrd.

Others commented that the Meta-owned platforms would not even send them verification text messages containing login codes after having attempted to log in using the "forgot your password?" option.

As of the moment of the writing of this report, all Meta-owned social media sites remain down.