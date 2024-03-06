Ramadan 2024 Events And Activities At Old Doha Port

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Old Doha Port, home to Mina District, Box Park and the Cruise Terminal, has planned several events and activities for visitors during the holy month of Ramadan.
"Enjoy the special Ramadan activations at Old Doha Port during March," Old Doha Port said on its social media platforms.
What's in store for everyone:
. Musaher Al Mina - Daily during the month of Ramadan
The Musaheratis, also known as the 'Ramadan Drummers', will roam around the Port calling out Ramadan chants. Musaher replicates the role of waking up the neighborhood before dawn to eat before beginning the day's fast.
. Souq Al Mina - Daily during the month of Ramadan
Visitors can explore a variety of retail shops at the Ramadan pop-up market in Mina District, offering a range of items including food, clothing, home decors, accessories, and more.
People visit Souq Al Mina on the first day of Ramadan 2023. (File pic: Joelyn Baluyut / The Peninsula)
. Garangao Night - 14th evening of Ramadan, from 6pm to 11pm
The evening is normally packed with fun heritage activities for children, where they also expect to receive bags of goodies such as candies, nuts and chocolates.
. Wada'a Ramadan - Last four days of Ramadan, from 6pm to 10pm
More activities await as everyone bids farewell to the month-long observance of Ramadan. This event likely includes special gatherings, prayers, and cultural activities to mark the conclusion of Ramadan.
Read Also
MOCI announces Ramadan lamb meat prices initiative Qatar announces discounts on over 900 goods during Ramadan Awqaf Ministry to provide 700,000 Iftar meals in Ramadan
MENAFN06032024000063011010ID1107940846
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.