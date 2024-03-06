Ramadan 2024 Events And Activities At Old Doha Port

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Old Doha Port, home to Mina District, Box Park and the Cruise Terminal, has planned several events and activities for visitors during the holy month of Ramadan.

"Enjoy the special Ramadan activations at Old Doha Port during March," Old Doha Port said on its social media platforms.

What's in store for everyone:

. Musaher Al Mina - Daily during the month of Ramadan

The Musaheratis, also known as the 'Ramadan Drummers', will roam around the Port calling out Ramadan chants. Musaher replicates the role of waking up the neighborhood before dawn to eat before beginning the day's fast.

. Souq Al Mina - Daily during the month of Ramadan

Visitors can explore a variety of retail shops at the Ramadan pop-up market in Mina District, offering a range of items including food, clothing, home decors, accessories, and more.



People visit Souq Al Mina on the first day of Ramadan 2023. (File pic: Joelyn Baluyut / The Peninsula)

. Garangao Night - 14th evening of Ramadan, from 6pm to 11pm

The evening is normally packed with fun heritage activities for children, where they also expect to receive bags of goodies such as candies, nuts and chocolates.

. Wada'a Ramadan - Last four days of Ramadan, from 6pm to 10pm

More activities await as everyone bids farewell to the month-long observance of Ramadan. This event likely includes special gatherings, prayers, and cultural activities to mark the conclusion of Ramadan.



