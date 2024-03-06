President Of Democratic Republic Of Congo Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, HE Felix Tshisekedi left Doha on Tuesday afternoon following a working visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from the Hamad International Airport by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi and the Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Congo to Qatar, HE Valerie Lusamba Kabeya.