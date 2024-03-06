Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Meets Minister Of Defense Of Cote D'ivoire

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met Tuesday with Minister of Defense of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire HE Tene Birahima Ouattara and his accompanying delegation during his participation in the 8th Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024).

The meeting discussed topics of mutual interest as well as cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire and ways to strengthen and develop them.

A number of senior officials from both sides attended the meeting.