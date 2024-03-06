MOCI Announces Ramadan Lamb Meat Prices Initiative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha,Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), in coordination with the Ministry of Municipality and Widam Food Company, announced the launch of an initiative to subsidize the prices of lamb meat for Ramadan to encourage local production and support the prices of lamb meat.

The initiative is set to start next Thursday and will continue until the end of the holy month.

The MOCI stated that the initiative is done to ensure the availability of red meat at reasonable prices to citizens during Ramadan and provide a balance between supply and demand which contributes to price stability in the markets.

The Ministry explained that the agreement with Widam will provide about 30,000 local and imported sheep to be sold at reduced prices to citizens (two for each citizen) on the condition that the original ID card be presented at Widam's butcheries in Al Shamal, Al Khor, Umm Salal, Al Wakrah, and Al Shahaniya or through Widam's electronic application.

As per the initiative, the price of a local sheep (30 kilograms or more) and the price of an imported sheep (30 kilograms or more) is QR 1,000.

There will be additional costs of QR 16 for the preparation of the meat and QR 34 for the carrying service. There will be a home delivery service with an additional fee of QR 15.

Widam will provide an air-conditioned tent divided into sections for men, women and the elderly.

The MOCI also said that it would continue to intensify its inspection campaigns on sales outlets to ensure the availability of live sheep and other foodstuffs in the markets.

All necessary measures will be taken to protect the consumer, combat commercial fraud, protect competition and prevent monopolistic practices in order to protect the rights of consumers.

The Ministry urges all consumers to report any violations and make complaints and suggestions through its communication platforms.

