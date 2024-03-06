Expo 2023 Doha Celebrates National Day Of Cabo Verde

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha celebrated the National Day of the Republic of Cabo Verde, in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Regional Integration of the Republic of Cabo Verde HE Rui Alberto de Figueiredo Soares, Secretary-General of Expo Eng. Mohamed Ali Al Khouri, and several officials, ambassadors, and diplomats in Qatar.

The National Day festivities began with the playing of the national anthems of both Qatar and Cabo Verde. The event commenced with opening remarks by representatives of both countries, praising the success of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha in achieving its goals, supporting innovation, and enhancing sustainability in agriculture and the environment.

They emphasized the exhibition's success in promoting cultural exchange among participating countries and highlighted the strong relationship between the two brotherly nations.

The celebration included various cultural and artistic activities reflecting African culture. Visitors enjoyed a cultural entertainment show featuring musical and vocal performances showcasing the rich musical culture of Cabo Verde and the warm spirit that characterizes the country and its people, as well as its rich musical culture.

Following the celebration, the participating officials toured Cabo Verde's pavilion located in the International Zone of the exhibition to learn about its contents, which highlight the country's cultural identity, prominent agricultural products, and investment opportunities it offers.

Cabo Verde, through its participation in Expo 2023 Doha, promotes its authentic values, natural resources, and economic advantages, allowing visitors to learn about its cultural identity, prominent agricultural products, and investment opportunities.