Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with HE US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the sixth Qatar-U.S. Strategic Dialogue, in Washington DC.

The meeting dealt with close strategic relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the efforts of the two countries to reach an immediate ceasefire in the strip and accelerate the pace of bringing humanitarian aid into Gaza without obstacles, in addition to protecting civilians in accordance with humanitarian international law.