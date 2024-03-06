Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets US National Security Advisor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, met today with US National Security Advisor HE Jake Sullivan, on the sidelines of the 6th Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue, in Washington, DC.

The meeting dealt with discussing the close strategic relations between the two countries, the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and discussed the efforts of the two countries aimed at reaching an immediate ceasefire, and the continued entry of humanitarian aid without obstacles to those besieged in the strip.