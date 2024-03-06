Amir Affirms Holding Fruitful Talks With Congo President On Strengthening Joint Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed that he held talks with President of the Democratic Republic of Congo HE Felix Tshisekedi pertaining to ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries, describing them as fruitful.

Amir and President of Congo hold official talks

Read Also

In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir said that the fruitful talks with HE President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi dealt with strengthening joint cooperation and ways to advance the bilateral relations to broader horizons that explore available opportunities across all sectors for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples.