Pregnancy And Oral Health: PHCC Doctor Sheds Light On Hormonal Risks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Through its campaign“Ahlan Oral Health”, the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) endeavors to raise awareness among pregnant women about the significance of oral and dental health considering it an integral aspect of their overall health during pregnancy.

In this context, Dr. Rim Taleb, Consultant Family Medicine at Al Sadd Health Center said that scientific studies have demonstrated that pregnant women face an elevated risk of oral and dental diseases due to hormonal changes during pregnancy. These studies have shown that the probability of experiencing tooth decay and gum inflammation doubles during this period, particularly in the second trimester of pregnancy noting that forty to fifty percent of pregnant women worldwide encounter tooth and gum problems and pain.

During pregnancy, women are prone to developing oral and dental diseases which are not solely caused by hormonal changes, but also by other factors including nausea, vomiting, reduced saliva secretion, dietary changes, and inadequate oral hygiene practices.

Gum diseases during pregnancy have been linked to adverse outcomes including premature birth or delivery of an underweight infant. Furthermore, neglecting and failing to treat dental infections while pregnant may increase the risk of sepsis, preeclampsia, and abortion.

In addition, there is a correlation between oral diseases in pregnant women and early tooth decay in young children, specifically due to the transfer of dental and gum bacteria from the mother's mouth to her child's mouth.

Dr. Taleb also emphasized the importance for pregnant women to maintain a well-balanced diet to prevent gum and dental problems. During pregnancy, mothers must ensure they are consuming enough calcium by eating calcium-rich foods like milk and dairy products from yogurt and cheese, as well as green leafy vegetables. She recommends pregnant women adopt a balanced vitamin-rich diet containing fruits, vegetables, grains, meat, fish, and eggs while avoiding the intake of sugar and sweets as possible. A balanced diet reflects positively on the normal development of the fetus, particularly considering that the formation of the fetus's teeth begins in the sixth week of pregnancy.

Many studies have indicated that pregnant women often face various obstacles when it comes to accessing oral and dental health care. These obstacles include the lack of awareness regarding the importance of oral care during pregnancy and misconceptions about the safety of dental treatment during this period.

Based on the foregoing, Dr. Taleb stressed the significance of addressing oral health concerns during pregnancy with the family physician and visiting a dentist either during pregnancy or even before it in order to ensure mouth and teeth health and the absence of problems that could potentially worsen during pregnancy leading to negative consequences for both of the mother and the child.