QICCA Continues To Promote Arbitration Culture

Doha, Qatar: Sheikh Dr Thani bin Ali Al Thani, Board Member for International Relations at the Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) at the Qatar Chamber (QC), emphasised the centre's commitment to promoting the culture of arbitration, especially among legal circles. He highlighted the importance of arbitration in settling commercial disputes.

This came in his remarks at the opening of a seminar recently held by the centre titled“Engineering Contracts: Types, Features, Means of Dispute Resolution, Emerging Considerations of Multilateral Contracts in Arbitration Disputes”, in the presence of QC Acting General Manager Ali Saeed bu Sherbak Al Mansori.

Sheikh Dr Thani underscored the significance of hosting such seminars that highlight the role of arbitration in settling disputes, noting that the centre would continue to hold a series of seminars in this context.

The seminar was delivered by Eng. Mohamad Said Fatha, Former Vice president of the Arab League of Engineers, Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators-London (CIArb), Secretary-General of the Lebanese Association of Consulting Engineers and Member of the International Federation of Consulting Engineers-FIDIC and Judge. Zalfa El Hassan, President of the First Instance Civil Court, the Customs Court, and Minors Crimes Court of Beirut.

During the seminar, Eng. Mohamad Said Fatha reviewed the definition of construction contract, its characteristics, legal implications, and types. Additionally, he elaborated on B.O.T contracts and their importance, types, and disadvantages. Furthermore, he discussed model contracts (such as FIDIC) and modern methods of resolving disputes in engineering contracts.

He noted that engineering construction contracts could be divided into two main categories: fixed-price contracts and cost-plus contracts. He noted that each group was generally commensurate with a series of circumstances surrounding the project.

Fatha also pointed out that B.O.T contracts are adopted by countries to implement large-scale infrastructure and other projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, telecommunications, ports, water, and electricity. He added that the private sector's involvement in such projects ensures better quality and saves time and cost.

On her part, Judge. Zalfa El Hassan discussed strategic considerations arising from multilateral contracts in arbitration, noting that multilateral arbitration means the arbitration that involves more than two to three parties at least.

She also indicated that multilateral arbitration has advantages and disadvantages, indicating that disputes in these cases could be resolved through a single arbitral tribunal, making it less costly and more promptly in resolving the dispute.