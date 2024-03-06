QBWA, Management Center Europe Sign Agreement To Empower Businesswomen

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of QBWA ongoing efforts towards empowering women and developing their role as a major player in economic growth, the Qatari Businesswomen Association and the Management Center Europe (MCE) signed a partnership agreement, in the presence of H E William Asselborn, the ambassador of Belgium to Qatar and Sobeie Isa, MCE head of Corporate Agreement ME. The Agreement aims at starting a dynamic cooperation through engaging in various activities to support businesswomen in Qatar and the region.

The agreement signed yesterday, Monday, March 4, 2024, by Amal Al Aathem, QBWA Board Member, and Joseph Assaf, MCE Regional Key Account Manager, represents the beginning of a promising partnership that will provide MCE programs and workshops for businesswomen not only in Qatar but also Throughout the GCC. This agreement also confirms the center's efforts to provide learning and development services related to leadership skills, administrative skills, both in-person and also through live online classes to guarantee accessibility and adaptability for attendees.

Speaking about the partnership, Amal Al Aathem expressed her enthusiasm, stating,“We are delighted to embark on this journey with MCE, a renowned institution known for its expertise in professional development. This partnership aligns perfectly with QBWA's mission to empower and support women entrepreneurs in Qatar and beyond."

"By providing access to high-quality training and resources, we aim to unlock the full potential of women in business and contribute to the overall economic development of our region.”

Echoing Al Aathem's views, Joseph Assaf, MCE Regional Key Account Manager, emphasized the importance of this collaboration in driving positive change.“MCE is committed to fostering a culture of continuous learning and development. Our partnership with QBWA represents a significant step towards achieving our shared goal of empowering women in business. Through our tailored programs and workshops, we look forward to equipping women with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today's competitive business landscape.”

For his part, H E William Asselborn, the ambassador of Belgium to Qatar said“We are thrilled to witness the outcomes of this partnership, where the significant contributions of women to the economy are not just recognised but celebrated.

“This collaboration between MCE and the Qatari Businesswomen Association can play a pivotal role, amplifying the voices and talents of women entrepreneurs, ensuring their invaluable impact is felt across industries and communities”

During her speech, Sobeie Isa, MCE head of Corporate Agreement ME also confirmed the importance of collaboration in driving sustainable economic development and fostering meaningful social impact and said“Together, we embark on a journey fueled by shared values of innovation, diversity, and inclusivity. Our partnership represents not just a union of two entities, but a fusion of cultures, ideas, and aspirations. It symbolizes our collective dedication to breaking barriers, shattering stereotypes, and paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future.”

