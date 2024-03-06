QICDRC Hosts 'The Art Of Advocacy'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) successfully hosted“The Art of Advocacy”, providing legal experts with invaluable insights into the essential skills and strategies required for effective legal representation.

The event featured a distinguished panel of speakers, each renowned for their expertise in the field of advocacy, including the QICDRC Enforcement Judge, Dr. Muna Al Marzouqi; Dr. Nasser Al Adba, Lawyer and Chairman at Chartered Institute of Arbitrators Qatar – QFC Branch; Michael Bowsher KC, Barrister, Visiting Professor and Arbitrator at Monckton Chambers; and QICDRC's registrar, Umar Azmeh who will be moderating the discussion. The speakers shared their extensive knowledge and practical insights with the audience. Throughout the discussion, attendees engaged in in-depth discussions on various aspects of advocacy, specifically written and oral presentation techniques.

Dr. Muna Al Marzouqi, a Judge at QICDRC commented:” As a judge, I've seen first-hand the impact of effective advocacy on the outcomes of legal proceedings."

"It was a pleasure to be a part of this panel discussion, it was a fantastic opportunity for legal professionals to gain insights into the art of advocacy and refine their skills to better serve their clients and the justice system.”

This event is a testament to QICDRC's commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional development among legal practitioners in Qatar.

By providing a platform for knowledge sharing and engagement, QICDRC aims to elevate the legal field in the region and encourage active participation from the wider legal community.