Qatar Sand Drag Competition Returns In Style

Doha, Qatar: Following a break for more than two months, the Qatar Racing Club's (QRC) Sealine Qatar Sand Drag Competition returned with a bang with 145 challengers from across the region competing in several categories including cars, bikes, quads, buggies, and Polaris vehicles.

The opening day of the third round saw tough battles in 10 categories with Tareq Al Fahad (ATV category), Mohammed Al Mazmi (modified category) and Mohammed Abbas Eidi (Stock category) bagging victories.



Action during the third round.

In the competitions of cars equipped with 6-cylinder engines, Bandar Al Yehia won the Turbo category while Mohammed Al Sharshani clinched the title in the Nitrous category. As for the third category, the Stock category, the competitions ended with Mohammed Hakami emerging victorious. The motorcycle category was won by Hamed Rahimbore while Polaris category saw Nasser Al Saliti topping the contest.

Excitement increased as the competitions entered their second day, with ten competitors managing to break the four-second barrier. The best times came in the Polaris Unlimited category, which was won by Ya'qub Al Alawi. The modified category title went to Eid Al Mahandi as Hassan Al Kareem clinched the Stock category crown. The most thrilling competitions were in the buggy categories, where Abdullah Al Saliti and Mohammed Saliti shared the first and second place podiums in both the Stock and Modified (Vanco) categories.

The results of the final categories, the Hilux category, saw Omar Al Yahya reigning supreme, ahead of Osama Al Marzouq, who settled for second place, while the third place was not awarded.

QRC General Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani crowned podium the winners of participating categories of that day. The fourth and final round of the competition will take place on Thursday and Friday.