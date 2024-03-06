Security Research And Studies Center At Police Academy Wins Prince Naif Award For Arab Security 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has made a new milestone with the Security Research and Studies Center at the Police Academy winning the first place in the competition of Prince Naif Award for Arab Security 2023 (branch of security studies) at the level of Arab region.

On this occasion, Director of Security Research and Studies Centre Lieutenant-Colonel Dr Jassim Mohammed Al Obaidly highlighted that the field study conducted by the center was under the theme of family role in bolstering security in the community, given the contemporary challenges, adding that the study took a sample from the Qatari and Arab families residing in the State of Qatar.

For his part, assistant director of the center, Major Dr. Khalifa Ahmed Buhashem Al Sayed, pointed out that the study generated numerous findings that would squarely promote security in the community given the contemporary challenges.

He indicated that the most important findings confirmed that the most impactful family roles -with their diverse religious, psychological, educational, and social dimensions- have positive relationship with the promotion of security, as well as indirect impact on preventing the crime and behavioral aberration.

The study concluded with an array of recommendations related to setting an integrated program to prevent the crime and aberration, in addition to crafting a path for higher education and scientific research with respect to the family role in bolstering security and preventing the crime.

The award is broadly divided into five fields, chiefly the distinguished security performance, pioneering security programs, security studies, security invention and media innovation.

The award is broadly divided into five fields, chiefly the distinguished security performance, pioneering security programs, security studies, security invention and media innovation.

It seeks to achieve multiple objectives, such as spreading the culture of innovation in community security, in addition to upgrading these innovations. Additionally, the award is dedicated to creating ideas that contribute to the community safety and security akin to the services offered in the world countries, in addition to exploring new areas of cooperation between the security agencies and the entire community.