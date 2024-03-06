US Unveils Biggest Pavilion With 16 Exhibitors At DIMDEX 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar and Waldwick, NJ, USA: As an indicator of how interconnected the landscape of the 21st Century battlefield has become, many of the products and services being presented by US exhibitors at the 2024 Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) are land or air-based components and platforms that connect and protect maritime assets at sea. One exhibitor, General Dynamics Land Based Systems, designs, builds and maintains tracked and wheeled military equipment, aka trucks.

Against a backdrop of complex regional tensions and conflicts, the US presence at the show underscores America's long-term commitment to bilateral partnerships that prioritize peace and economic security in the Middle East and North Africa. For example, the show follows reports in January that the US had reached an agreement to extend its year-round presence at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the biggest US military installation in the region, for another 10 years.

Natalie Baker, Charge d'Affaires of US Embassy Doha, said at the opening ceremony of the USA Partnership Pavilion,“The 16 American exhibitors at the biggest-ever DIMDEX pavilion this year are a testament to the strong U.S.-Qatar security partnership. I am delighted to see companies from eight U.S. states here in Doha, taking that relationship to new heights with cutting-edge U.S. innovation.”

America's home base at DIMDEX 2024 is the 1,500-plus sqm USA Partnership Pavilion, a high-profile showcase for US exhibitors to maximize their success at the event, and a forum for all to share ideas and insights. Organized for the eighth edition by Kallman Worldwide, Inc., in coordination with government agencies including the US Departments of Commerce, Defense, and State, this year's Pavilion is the nation's largest ever at the show.

The Pavilion roster includes 16 exhibitors representing eight states: Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Virginia, and Wisconsin. All are looking to generate new business and create jobs by growing exports, expanding their in-region footprints, and/or recruiting overseas partners to establish or participate in stateside operations.

Kallman Worldwide President and CEO Tom Kallman said U.S. participation in the show and the Pavilion reflects larger trends in global trade and international trade events.

“The USA Partnership Pavilion sharpens the focus on advancing America's national security and global trade interests by building stronger relationships with our international customers. Exhibitors benefit from our emphasis on partnership and teamwork,” Kallman said.“From publicly traded OEMs to small-and-medium sized suppliers, many of our exhibitors already have significant partnerships and operations in this part of the world. After DIMDEX 2024, others will, too.”