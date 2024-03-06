Aspetar Offers Guidance On Tackling Mental Challenges Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the holy month of Ramadan fast approaching, Aspetar, the orthopaedic and sports medicine hospital, is offering valuable guidance to individuals who exercise regularly.

While many focus on the physical demands of fasting, Aspetar highlights the importance of understanding the psycho-social and cognitive impacts of Ramadan on those who remain active.

During Ramadan, sleep disruptions and altered biological rhythms due to fasting can lead to increased stress levels, impacting mood and causing both physical and mental fatigue. This can be particularly challenging for individuals who exercise regularly, as they may experience a decline in their reaction time and decision-making abilities, especially during exercise.

Some individuals who exercise during Ramadan may hold negative beliefs about their performance while fasting. This can lead to a nocebo effect, where the belief of decreased performance manifests, impacting their exercise experience.

Aspetar offers several recommendations to help individuals who exercise during Ramadan optimize their well-being and performance: Mental Preparation: Attending mental preparation courses before Ramadan can equip individuals with coping skills to manage stress and maintain a positive mindset; Adjusting Exercise Routines: Adapting exercise routines to accommodate the fasting period is crucial. This may involve adjusting the intensity, duration, and timing of workouts. Consulting with a healthcare professional or qualified trainer can help individuals create a safe and effective exercise plan.

Building a Supportive Environment: Surrounding oneself with supportive individuals who provide encouragement and positive reinforcement can help combat negative beliefs and the nocebo effect; Exploring the Role of Faith: While further research is needed, some studies suggest that strengthening religious connections and practices during Ramadan may offer additional benefits for individuals who exercise.

Aspetar's Clinical Guideline about Ramadan Fasting and Exercise for Healthy Individuals draws upon over 15 years of research in the sports medicine field. This comprehensive resource provides a wealth of evidence-based recommendations to help individuals navigate this unique period and maintain a safe and fulfilling exercise routine.

It is available for free download. It provides detailed information and evidence-based recommendations to empower individuals who exercise during Ramadan, coaches, and healthcare professionals to make informed decisions and optimize their health and well-being throughout the holy month. You can download the guide: via aspetar/ramadan.