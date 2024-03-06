Reinventing The Power To Amaze Is The Vision And Hardship Of Making Films: Qumra Master

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qumra Master Leos Carax, the French auteur whose films defy the conventional boundaries of narrative and style, said the vision, joy and hardship of filmmaking is to reinvent the power to amaze people.

At his Masterclass at the tenth edition of Qumra, the annual talent incubator event for emerging Arab and international filmmakers by the Doha Film Institute, Leos said cinema is reinvented every so often.“Cinema is the only art that needs a machine. From silent to sound, from black & white to colour... and each innovation is reinventing film.” Leos said the first moving images – Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat (1895), which depicts a train pulling into a station, shocked viewers when they saw it.“Today, it would bore even children because they would have watched 20 Spiderman movies already.”

In his ever-evolving directorial career, he went on to direct a musical, Annette (2021), which he said probably follows his life-long love for music and won him the Best Director at Cannes Film Festival.“The most beautiful life is life in music,” he observed, adding that as a child,“music rejected me because I wasn't good. I always had this wish to be part of music.”

Leos's legendary collaborations have been with actor Denis Levant and the late cinematographer Jean-Yves Escoffier. He and Levant went on to make some of the most seminal works in modern cinema, including Holy Motors (2012), a surreal tale in which Denis plays diverse characters - from a limo driver to an old woman beggar to a gangster. The two are currently collaborating on It's Not Me, a self-portrait by Leos, for which he digs into his films and archival footage. Leos said he has not studied filmmaking formally but working for a film magazine, when he was just a teenager, opened doors for him to travel to film festivals and meet the great actors and directors of the time.