Katara Opens Ghanaian Art Exhibition 'Soundout - Doha 2024'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In commemoration of Ghana Day and on the occasion of International Women's Day, Saif Saad Al Dossary, Deputy Director General of the Cultural Village Foundation, Katara and Director of the Human Resources Department at the Foundation, opened the Soundout - Doha 2024 art exhibition in the presence of H E Dominic Nitiwul, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Ghana, and H E Mohammed Nurudeen Ismaila, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to Qatar.

It should be noted that the exhibition is organised by the Katara Cultural Village Foundation in cooperation with the Ghanaian Embassy in the country, and continues until March 15 in Building 47, Hall 2 in the Katara Cultural Village.

It includes 22 paintings by eight Ghanaian artists who expressed through their works the beauty of Ghana and the symbols of its environment and picturesque nature. In addition to its cultural specificity, the participating artists shed light, through a number of paintings, on social life by focusing on Ghanaian features and social gatherings that summarized ways of life and relationships between members of society.

In his speech on this occasion, Ambassador Ismaila, said:“This exhibition represents a milestone in our journey towards strengthening economic partnerships with the Katara Cultural Village Foundation, in order to advance contemporary Ghanaian artistic works. The exhibition reflects our belief in the enormous potential of fine arts as an engine of economic growth and a catalyst for sustainable development in Ghana. Fine arts and crafts combine the social, economic and cultural aspects of humanity, providing employment and income opportunities for the most needy people and a link to the development of workers in this sector.”

He pointed out that the exhibition provides visitors with an idea of the fine arts in Ghana through works produced by contemporary artists whose creative practices, approaches or artistic works serve as a musical tone and a type of inspiration. Pointing out that the exhibition primarily features figurative sculptural works, paintings, drawings and mosaics.

He praised the cooperation of Katara, which would extend bridges of communication between the culture of his country, the Qatari culture, and the various cultures present in Qatar. He said that through holding this exhibition, Katara gives Ghanaian artists the opportunity to display their works to enhance their global presence, which would help them to publicize their experiences and creative and artistic works.

On the other hand, the opening was accompanied by a folkloric performance in front of Building 47 presented by a Ghanaian folk band, where the audience watched dance routines performed by performance artists to various Ghanaian rhythms. In addition to setting up a corner for the most famous Ghanaian dishes.