Chatgpt Adds Audio Pronunciation For Answers

OpenAI launched a new update to the artificial intelligence (AI) robot (ChatGPT), adding a new feature that enables it to read answers aloud.

OpenAI called the new feature "Read Aloud," as users can benefit from it in the ChatGPT application on iOS and Android.

The company added that they have started rolling on the web, as it can be accessed by clicking on the microphone icon located below the answers.

The company explained that the ChatGPT robot provides a voice input feature that enables users to ask questions and inquiries with their voices, as the application adopts a mechanism of converting audio into text to understand the speech, and then display the responses, while the new feature works with the reverse mechanism to pronounce the answers audio instead of display text only. Users can also interact with the ChatGPT bot through Voice Chat mode, which eliminates the need to use text input or look at the screen to read responses.

The spoken voice can be controlled through the application settings, as the company offers several voices for users to try to read answers. The new feature supports many languages, including Arabic, English, and some other languages.