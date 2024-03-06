Ministry Calls On Fishermen To Reduce Fishing For Three Months

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As a step to ensure sustainability of fishes in Qatar waters, Ministry of Municipality has issued a notice to fishermen to reduce their fishing efforts for three months.

The Fisheries Department at the Ministry issued this crucial notice to fishermen, owners of fishing vessels and boats, and sea-goers.

The notice calls for cooperation in implementing a program aimed at reducing fishing efforts during the breeding season of economic fish in March, April, and May.

This initiative is crucial for ensuring the sustainability of fish stocks in Qatar, the ministry added.