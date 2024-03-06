Deputy PM Hosts Defence Officials At DIMDEX 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with Minister for Defense Procurement of the United Kingdom H E James Cartlidge and Chief of the General Staff of the United Kingdom H E General Sir Patrick Sanders, during their participation in the 8th Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024).

During the meeting, they discussed topics of common concern, as well as cooperation relations between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop them. The meeting was attended by Commander of the Amiri Land Forces H E Major General Saeed bin Hussain Al Khayarin and a number of senior officers from both sides.

The Deputy Prime Minister with Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs also met with Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan H E Agil Gurbanov, and his accompanying delegation.

He also met with the Italian Chief of Staff H E Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, and his accompanying delegation, during his participation in DIMDEX 2024. The meeting was attended by the Qatari Military Attache to the Italian Republic H E Major General Hilal bin Ali Al Muhannadi and a number of senior officials from both sides.

He also met with Adm. Nikolai Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, and his accompanying delegation.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs also met with Minister of Defense, Veterans Affairs, and War Victims of the Republic of Chad, H E Dago Yacouba, and his accompanying delegation.

He also met with Minister of Defense of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire H E Tene Birahima Ouattara and his accompanying delegation during his participation in DIMDEX 2024. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs met separately with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Italy's Leonardo, Stefano Pontecorvo; General Manager and CEO of Italy's Beretta, Carlo Ferlito, and CEO of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems of the US, Linden Blue, during their participation in DIMDEX 2024.