Qatar Underscores Significance Of Safety From Nuclear Incidents

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Vienna: Qatar underscored the utmost importance of the topic of safety and security from nuclear incidents due to the current global geostrategic tensions.

This came in the statement delivered by Ambassador of Qatar to Austria and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations and international organizations in Vienna, H E Jassim Yacoub Al Hammadi, before the session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), being held in Vienna.

Qatar warned of the perilous cyber-attacks to disrupt the safety system in power reactors and other factors that trigger forging national and global efforts to counter these threats. Qatar underscored its support for the IAEA-led efforts to continue to bolster safety measures in nuclear power plants, as well as alerting and addressing the emergency cases, in addition to assisting the member states to build capacities and protect people and environment from harmful radioactive materials.

Additionally, Qatar urged all states that possess nuclear facilities, especially in the Middle East region to promptly join the international conventions on nuclear safety.