Labour Minister Stresses Commitment To Providing Ideal Work Environment

Doha, Qatar: The Permanent Delegation of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva organised a reception to celebrate the signing of the extension of the joint work programme's third phase for 2024-2028, between the Government of Qatar and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The agreement, signed on Monday, aims to enhance the labour environment, elevate the competitiveness of the national workforce, and align their skills and training with the labour market needs, in line with the goals of the third National Development Strategy and the final stage of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The reception was attended by Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Samaikh Al Marri; Permanent Representative of Qatar in Geneva H E Dr. Hend Al Mufta; ILO Director-General H E Gilbert Houngbo; Director-General of the Arab Labour Organization H E Fayez Ali Al Mutairi; and several ambassadors and representatives from related international organisations.

In his speech, the Minister of Labour said continued cooperation with ILO enhances the significant and sustainable progress achieved in the labour environment over the past years. He noted that these achievements have laid a strong foundation for progressing towards Qatar's National Vision in building a future-ready workforce.

He also highlighted that the positive journey between Qatar and the ILO began in 2017 with the signing of the first phase of the technical cooperation programme and the establishment of the first ILO office in Qatar, emphasising Qatar's commitment to providing an ideal work environment and retaining skilled labour while increasing the competitiveness of the national workforce.

Al Mufta, on her part, commended the outstanding partnership between Qatar and the ILO, praising the achievements made within the framework of the existing technical cooperation programme.

She said Qatar and the ILO signed the joint work programme agreement for 2024-2028 as a new historic step towards enhancing their distinguished cooperation, confirming that this agreement will bolster Qatar's efforts towards achieving strategic developmental goals by enhancing a modern and robust labour market and paving the way for sustainable growth.

The extension of the joint work programme between Qatar and the ILO is part of the implementation of national priorities related to the workforce, especially in providing job opportunities for citizens in the private sector, and qualifying and developing the workforce skills to meet the market needs.