Minister Of Labour Meets UN High Commissioner For Human Rights


3/6/2024 3:22:57 AM

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights H E Volker Türk in Geneva yesterday. The meeting reviewed aspects of joint cooperation and ways to support and develop them.

