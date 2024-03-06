Minister Of Labour Meets UN High Commissioner For Human Rights

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights H E Volker Türk in Geneva yesterday. The meeting reviewed aspects of joint cooperation and ways to support and develop them.

