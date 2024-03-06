Latin American, Caribbean Envoys Participate In Qatar's Tree Plantation Drive

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Public Parks Department, organised a tree planting event at Expo 2023 Doha with the Ambassadors of the Group of Latin American and Caribbean Countries (GRULAC), in the presence of the Head of the Qatar Pavilion and Head of Gardens at the Ministry of Municipality, Mohamed Abdullah Mohamed.

The event was attended by Ambassadors of Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Uruguay, Venezuela, and the chargés d'affaires of Costa Rica, Mexico and Panama.

With this act, the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean - GRULAC demonstrated their firm commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the development and preservation of the environment, a fundamental pillar of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The participants planted the symbolic Qatari tree“Sidra” which represents in the culture: food, strength and courage, as well as learning and growth, and an example of perseverance, solidarity and determination.

The event comes within the 'Ten Million Trees Initiative', which aims to enhance biodiversity, benefit from treated water for irrigation, and improve air quality. The initiative also represents an opportunity to coordinate regional and international efforts to contribute to enriching biodiversity in the Middle East region, protecting vegetation and combating desertification.