Education Minister Meets Nigerian Counterpart

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi met with Minister of Education of the Federal Republic of Nigeria H E Prof Tahir Mamman. During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of education.

