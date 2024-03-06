Kahramaa, NCSA In Deal To Improve Cyber Security

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) to establish a framework of cooperation between the two parties and strengthening the work in the field of cyber security .

President of Kahramaa Eng. Essa Bin Hilal Al-Kuwari and President of NCSA Eng. Abdul Rahman Bin Ali Al-Farahid Al-Maliki and several directors and heads of departments attended the ceremony.

The MoU aims at following the best international standards and practices in both the electricity and water sectors to enhance operational technology, respond to cyberthreats, and to improve the cyber security in general. It will include developing the corporation's framework, policies, and guidelines to increase its immunity, protect its interests, and ensure its proper functioning.

The MoU also includes cooperation between the two parties to increase the efficiency of cyber security and the flexibility of critical information infrastructure and operational technology in the electricity and water sectors.

Moreover, it includes sharing knowledge and experience, developing the skills of cybersecurity workers in the electricity and water sectors, developing training programs to protect critical information infrastructure and operational technology, and monitoring and sharing private domestic and international risks.

The MoU also includes the design and implementation of programs and initiatives to develop cyber maturity levels for the electricity and water sectors, and the application of local and global standards in cyber security and operational technology.

In addition to developing plans and frameworks to address challenges and threats, the MoU seeks to ensure cyber security in Kahramaa by setting recommendations to assess the national security and cyber security situation in the electricity and water sector, which the Agency has begun since 2021 and includes several power plants in Qatar.

Al Kuwari praised the efforts made by both sides:“In this regard, we aspire to further this cooperation, to address attacks and accidents that may affect the power's grid's operational infrastructure, and to take proactive steps to assess risks that can undermine economic stability, cause damage, and affect public health and safety. Through this cooperation, we also aim at identifying threats and hastening responses, ensuring conformity with global standards, and using the latest software to prevent the disruption of services.”

Al Maliki said that the Agency established and updated policies, governance mechanisms, and setting guidelines to enhance cyber security in coordination with relevant stakeholders; it also worked to disseminate these guidelines and policies, follow-up with relevant corporations, and upgrade cyber security in critical sectors.

On February 25, 2024, the first training course was launched for both the third and fourth levels as part of the second initiative that will be extended untill next year, including a series of practical and training courses which will aim at training more than 60 participants to acquire the skills needed to test and implement cyber security measures for industrial control systems to promote the cyber security levels to detect, analyse, fix, and deal with potential cyber hazards.