Al Rayyan Beat Kuwait SC In Final To Win Third Gulf Handball Clubs Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Al Rayyan players and officials celebrate after winning their third Gulf Handball Clubs Championship title, yesterday. In an exciting final held at Al Duhail Sports Hall, Al Rayyan of Qatar emerged victorious against Kuwait SC with a close score of 33-32.

Al Rayyan secured their place in the final by defeating Bahrain's Al Dair, with a score of 30-27 in the semi-finals. Kuwait SC, the previous year's champions, reached the final after defeating Al Arabi SC of Qatar in the semi-final round. Additionally, Al Arabi claimed third place in the championship by overcoming Al Dair with a score of 27-23.