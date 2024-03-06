Al Rayyan Beat Kuwait SC In Final To Win Third Gulf Handball Clubs Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Al Rayyan players and officials celebrate after winning their third Gulf Handball Clubs Championship title, yesterday. In an exciting final held at Al Duhail Sports Hall, Al Rayyan of Qatar emerged victorious against Kuwait SC with a close score of 33-32.
Al Rayyan secured their place in the final by defeating Bahrain's Al Dair, with a score of 30-27 in the semi-finals. Kuwait SC, the previous year's champions, reached the final after defeating Al Arabi SC of Qatar in the semi-final round. Additionally, Al Arabi claimed third place in the championship by overcoming Al Dair with a score of 27-23.
MENAFN06032024000063011010ID1107940777
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.