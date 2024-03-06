Qatar Ambassador Meets UN Chief's Sudan Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
New York: Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan H E Ramtane Lamamra in New York. The two sides expressed during the meeting their concern about the current situation in Sudan. She also conveyed Qatar's readiness to support the work of the Office of the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan to achieve peace and stability in the country.
