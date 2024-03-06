Moi Showcases Modern Boat Models, Maritime Communication Devices At DIMDEX

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI), represented by the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security, is participating with a large pavilion in the eighth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024).

The pavilion showcases various modern boat models used by the Directorate in its maritime security missions, along with maritime communication devices, reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft, and marine equipment. The pavilion distributes brochures on maritime safety for sea-goers and watercraft users.

Additionally, the Directorate presents information on fast boat industries, detailing each boat's specifications and advanced capabilities for coastal and border security missions.

Director-General of Coasts and Borders Security, Maj. Gen. Nasser Jabor Al Naimi stressed the importance of Qatar's organisation of this specialised maritime defence exhibition, which displays the latest technologies and innovations in defence and maritime security capabilities, adding that it is a great opportunity for the Ministry of Interior to participate in it through the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security.

He said the pavilion of the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security is one of the largest pavilions at the exhibition, saying that the first day of the expo saw visits by many delegations from various countries to explore the tasks, capabilities and equipment of the Directorate, the state-of-the-art boats it has produced, and the latest technological advances in the equipment used by the Directorate in executing the assigned tasks.

Assistant Director-General of Coasts and Borders Security, Colonel Abdulaziz Ali Al Mohannadi said the Directorate is taking advantage of its participation in this exhibition to raise awareness of maritime safety procedures and introduce the tasks and duties of the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security in preserving the lives and property of seafarers.

The Milipol Qatar Committee is also taking part in the DIMDEX 2024 with a distinguished pavilion to introduce and market the Milipol Qatar 2024 expo through meetings with various delegations and companies participating in DIMDEX.

Chairman of the Milipol Qatar Committee, Major General Nasser bin Fahad Al Thani considered DIMDEX as one of the most important exhibitions specialised in maritime defence, as it enjoys great participation from various countries and specialized companies.