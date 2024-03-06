'Strategic Dialogue Key Pillar To Advance Qatar-US Relations'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

WASHINGTON: Ambassador of Qatar to the US, H E Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed that the US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue constitutes a fundamental pillar for developing mutual cooperation in various fields and elevating relations to the highest levels.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency, he said Qatar and the United States seek, through the 6th US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the fields of security, defence, economy, trade, energy, education, culture, and other areas. He emphasised the importance of dialogue in confronting regional and international challenges.

The Ambassador added that one of the goals of the new round of the strategic dialogue is to evaluate the progress made in the programmes launched by both countries during the last round, explaining that they aim to ensure that this institutional framework lead to tangible results that align with the aspirations of both countries to elevate their mutual cooperation to the highest levels, serving the interests of the Qatari and American people and enhancing stability regionally and internationally.

The envoy emphasised the commitment of both sides to build on the positive momentum and unprecedented development witnessed by the relations between Qatar and the United States over the past decade. He added that the regular meetings held by the two countries became an institutional framework for bilateral relations, as they enable discussions to enhance cooperation in terms of trade exchange, knowledge sharing, security, technical and military cooperation, climate change, energy security, attracting investments, and other areas.

He highlighted Qatar's keenness to strengthen its relations with the United States and elevate them to the highest levels, and emphasised building institutional relations with all actors in US foreign policy, noting Qatar's efforts in various US states to introduce opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

In this context, he pointed out that the goal of this strategy is to maintain the continuity of the strong strategic partnership between the two countries, working to enhance their common interests and maintain security and peace at regional and international levels.

Regarding coordination between Qatar and the United States to face regional challenges, he said that no country in the region can face the threats looming over the region without constant, strong, and coordinated cooperation with regional and international partners, noting that there is a genuine desire to confront these threats and reduce their impact on the stability and security of the region.

On the joint coordination between the two countries for the security and stability of the region, the envoy affirmed that the both nations are working hard to maintain stability and security in the Middle East, highlighting the cooperation and coordination between the two countries in combating terrorism and defusing some of the crises facing the region through Qatar's mediation efforts in various files, which have made it a trusted partner at the regional and international levels, given the balance and integrity of Qatari diplomacy.

He emphasised Qatar's leading role in mediating disputes between various parties and resolving many hot-button issues, especially its efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and establish a humanitarian truce to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, as well as its efforts to establish security and stability in Afghanistan, out of its belief in the urgent need to join efforts to establish security and peace at the regional and international levels.

With regard to cooperation between Qatar and the US in combating terrorism, he affirmed Qatar's support for the US-led international coalition to combat terrorism and violent extremism, adding that it has worked closely with the US administration to address the ongoing challenges resulting from this phenomenon which threatens the stability and security of the region and many regions of the world.

About the role of the US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in strengthening economic, trade, and investment relations between the two friendly countries, he affirmed that this dialogue provides an opportunity for officials of the two countries to hold in-depth discussions on opportunities to strengthen economic relations and identify obstacles that may hinder the advancement of trade and investment exchange between them.

He said the size of the economic partnership between the two countries has exceeded $200bn.